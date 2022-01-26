Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 26 January 2022, Written Update: Virat to live with Shruti and her baby

In today's episode, Sai offloads her luggage to find her father's photo and says the hostel is her stay for a few days while Pulkit brings her food. He gets a call from Dr. Mhatre informing him that they had shifted Shruti to the city hospital and her health is deteriorating due to emotional trauma. Pulkit asks if they gave her a post-operation injection, to which the doctor denies and recommends Pulkit to visit. In contrast, Virat talks to a house agent for a 2 BHK flat. He says he is looking for privacy as he will live with his wife Shruti and a baby.

While discussing Shruti's premature delivery, Pulkit says maybe Virat got attracted towards Shruti, and the pregnancy was unintentional, or they must have known each other for a long time. He asks Sai if she ever noticed any strange behaviour of Virat before, and Sai denies it. Sai says as a wife, she feels anger, but as a doctor, she wants Shruti to recover soon. Pulkit thinks Sai is a soft-hearted girl, and the possibilities are she may end up accepting Virat and his baby if Shruti dies. Sai says the Chavan family will accept their heir sooner or later, and she will divorce Virat to let him live a happy life.

Elsewhere, Bhavani returns home and Samrat says the doctor has advised her five days of bed rest. Sonali taunts that she cannot face society, to which Bhavani agrees and curses Shruti of endless suffering and lousy health.

As Sai reaches the hospital, Virat holds her hand, and Sai recalls the last time she saw Virat tense during her post-accident operation. Sai consoles Virat that his wife Shruti will be alright. Virat cries, thinking Sai behaves so mature but mistakes his and Shruti's relationship. As Sai leaves, Virat breaks down and cries because Sai was his best friend who understood him without judging, but he also lost her. Sai watches Virat crying from a distance and hopes for Shruti's fast recovery.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

