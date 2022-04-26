Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Sai gets ready as a bride

In today’s episode, Virat says he will perform Shivani’s kanyadaan if she wants him to and she becomes happy. Later, during the sangeet, Anuradha and Rajiv come home and Ashwini welcomes them. Anuradha tells Ashwini that Rajiv and her are the only family left for each other. Mansi tells her not to say that since they’re all a family now. Rajiv apologises for abandoning them and Samrat asks him to forget the past and move ahead and hugs Rajiv. Anuradha asks who’s Sai as Rajiv keeps talking about her. Rajiv says maybe she’s getting Shivani ready and Mohit hopes Sai is doing better and is all cheered up.

Virat also wonders where’s Sai. Samrat tells Pakhi to come and meet Rajiv and his sister Anuradha but she tells him that Bhavani is calling her and leaves. She goes and asks Virat why he didn’t fight for her and is now reuniting Rajiv and Shivani. He asks her not to talk about old times and Pakhi realises that Samrat is standing behind her. Bhavani comes down for the function and Anuradha asks where’s Sai. Bhavani asks her if she’s met Sai before. Anuradha tells no. Bhavani asks about her profession and marital status. Anuradha tells she’s a wedding planner and that she’ll marry after Rajiv is married. Bhavani asks her to take care of the wedding arrangements then and she agrees.

Later, Virat gets mesmerised seeing Sai dressed up as a bride and coming down. He asks her why’s she dressed as a bride and she asks him why does he care since they’re not together anymore. Karishma tells Virat can’t stop staring at her. Rajiv introduces Sai to Anuradha. Then, Rajiv, Shivani, Sai and Virat stand for a picture together and Virat blushes.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Virat ends his relationship with Sai