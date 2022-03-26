Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 26th March 2022, Written Update: Virat comes out of his room

In today’s episode, Virat looks at a photo of his and Sai’s and recalls all the happy moments spent with her in the room. Sai comes and knocks on his door and asks him to come out. He yells at her and tells her to go away. The DIG asks him if he won’t even listen to him. Virat opens the door and they both wish each other a happy Holi. Pakhi says Sai must be torturing him just to come down. Virat’s team members pick Virat up and get him out of his room. Virat asks them to put him down and agrees to come down.

Everyone sees him coming down and Sunny tells only Sai can get him to do this. Everyone smiles and Devi hugs Sai. Pakhi says Sai forced Virat and used the DIG to get Virat down. Samrat asks her to stop talking and Bhavani feels the reason doesn’t matter but what does is his arrival. Pakhi thinks of applying colour on him first and goes to but Sai stops her. DIG tells Virat to come for the press conference to come clean about the situation. Sai holds Virat’s hand and gives him an assuring look and asks him to follow her and he goes with her. Pakhi gets angry. DIG welcomes the reporters and tells all the allegations on Virat are false. They ask him if he’s saying this to protect Virat’s image.

Sai tells Virat has not had an affair as he’s been true to his family and profession and has only followed his duty to protect a mother and her child. She tells them he won’t ever be alone as his truth will always stay with him. She tells she wants to announce something. Devi tells maybe she’ll confess her love and gets happy. Pakhi gets jealous.

