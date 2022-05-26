Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Machindra frames Sai for Malar’s death

In today’s episode, Malar asks his associates to get him a painkiller. They tell him that Sai told him not to take more painkillers. He orders them to call Machindra and they go and bring him. Machindra checks his file and tells that he shouldn’t be taking another painkiller until four more hours and tells that Sai was right. Malar tells him that he’ll pay fifty thousand per injection.

Machindra asks the nurse to give him the injection but she tells that Sai told her not to. He yells at her that he’s Sai’s senior so she should obey him. She gives him the injection. Sai wonders why it’s raining suddenly. Samrat comes and asks Pakhi what is she thinking as she looks lost. She tells she doesn’t want to drink green tea and takes a sip of his coffee by holding his hand. He drinks the coffee next and they both look at each other. He caresses her face and tells her he will always be with her. She hugs him tightly after hearing the thunder. Machindra notices an alcohol bottle next to Malar and gets scared and asks if he drank alcohol. He tells yes and Machindra worries and walks away.

Malar’s condition worsens. Sai comes and takes him to the ICU. Malar asks her to save him and she tries to save him but he dies. Machindra comes and blames Sai for killing the patient. She tells she was just trying to save him. Later, he threatens Malar’s companions and the nurse to lie. Virat and other police officers come and he asks who called him. Machindra tells he called him because Sai killed a patient by overdosing him with painkillers. Sai cries and tells she didn’t do anything. Machindra asks Virat if he won’t arrest her because she’s his wife. Virat tells he will arrest her and handcuffs her.

