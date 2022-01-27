Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 27 January 2022, Written Update: Patralekha finds out about Virat's child

In today's episode, Pulkit says that if Shruti's health doesn't improve after the injection, she may go into a coma. Sai gives a life-saving injection to Shruti and prays for her recovery. Virat gets tense, but soon Shruti starts convalescing.

In the Chavan house, Ashwini and Sonali help Bhavani walk a few steps on her feet. Patralekha returns and learns that Virat has a baby with Shruti. Patralekha says that the child might belong to Shruti alone, but Shivani confirms that Saahas is Virat's child. Patralekha feels shocked and thinks Virat cheated on her to marry Sai and then cheated on Sai for an illicit affair with Shruti.

On the other hand, Shruti thanks Pulkit for saving her life and says that her child could become an orphan if he did not save her life. She requests to talk to Sai in privacy, but Pulkit denies it. Meanwhile, Virat enters the ward and asks about Shruti's health, to which Sai says his wife is better now. Sai asks Virat to make sure that Shruti takes her medicine on time, while Sai gets a flashback when Virat used to take care of her. Later, a nurse brings Saahas and handovers to Virat. Sai recalls when Bhavani asked for an heir from Sai and Virat.

As Virat pampers Saahas, a nurse asks for confections to celebrate the good news. Sai says Virat is not in a mood to celebrate, so she gives money to the nurse and asks to buy sweets. Pulkit asks Sai why she is doing this, to which Sai says it was her first operation, and it also got successful. She congratulates Virat for becoming a father and wishes him to have a happy family without the interference of a third person. Sai says to Shruti that she is lucky to have Virat as her husband because he will do anything to protect her and the baby. After Sai leaves, Shruti advises Virat to reveal the truth to the Chavan family, but Virat says he is waiting for the right time.

