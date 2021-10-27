Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Sai and Virat form a new friendship

In today’s episode, Virat asks Sai if she decided to stay again in his room and she tells him she came to take her belongings. She says she wants her Abba’s photo and he gives it to her. She asks Virat what’s their relationship now, and he laughs and tells her she’s very filmy. Pakhi enters the room, and taunts them for going to stay in separate room. Sai tells her that if they can do pooja together, then they can definitely talk together. Virat tells Sai to take rest in her room, and he’ll get the bags.

Omkar applies medicine on Sonali’s hand and tells her that he cannot believe she was insulted. Karishma brings an ice-pack for her. Virat gets Sai’s bags to her room and sees her hanging her Abba’s photo standing on a chair. He tells her that he’ll do it. Ashwini brings food for Sai and tells her that Virat is a very helpful person and will help her in arranging the room. Sai tells Virat that his “friendly” personality is good towards her. Ashwini tells them both to shake hands and forget about their past and start new. Sai and Virat smile at each other and shake hands. Ashwini prays for their long lasting friendship.

Sai gives Bhavani’s modak to them. Virat tells them that Aai has decorated Sai’s room better than his and Sai agrees. Ashwini leaves as she has to give milk to Ninad. Sai guides Virat in arranging her room and arranging her belongings. Virat tells her not to confuse him and she sits on a chair and and orders him properly. Virat calls her a queen and tells her to give him orders one by one. Sai tells him that she’ll think about it and they both laugh.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

