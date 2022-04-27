Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Rajeev faints while dancing

In today’s episode, Anuradha hugs Sai and tells her that she’s heard a lot about her and thanks her for reuniting Shivani and Rajiv. Mohit takes a photo of Sai, Virat, Rajeev and Shivani but Virat stands afar from Sai. Rajeev pulls Virat closer and after the photo he moves away. Sunny tells Virat that if he continues to behave like this, then Sai won’t even bother putting effort into their relationship.

Anuradha compliments Sai’s outfit and look and asks if she’ll marry Virat again. Sai tells Virat is already regretting marrying her once so he won’t take the chance of marrying her again and laughs. Mohit starts the sangeet and tells the first performance is by Shivani. She dances on ‘Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka’ and everyone applauds her performance.

Mohit then calls Virat and Sai to perform but Virat gets up to leave and Sunny holds his hand and stops him from leaving. Sai dances and Virat also joins and they both dance together. Pakhi looks at them and gets jealous. After their dance, Karishma tells Virat couldn’t stop admiring Sai. Pakhi asks why did Sai get dressed up so well. Rajeev and Mohit show him the video of his reaction to Sai’s look. Virat tells there’s nothing between him and Sai and even she agrees. Then, the rest of them play garba and Pulkit leaves the ceremony as he gets an important call.

Virat tells Sai that she’s ignoring him and she asks him why’s it bothering him. He tells her he’s leaving the next day and she tells she doesn’t care about the future as she wants to enjoy the present. Rajeev falls unconscious and everyone panics. Sai tells they should perform his CPR and keep him conscious until they reach the hospital. Pakhi asks her if she’s a doctor. Sai tells she’s training to become one and asks them to trust her.

