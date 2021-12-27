Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Ashwini predicts Virat & Sai’s separation

In today’s episode, Virat makes aware Shruti that Sai is a kind-hearted woman and a medical student as well; she would be her strength once they meet.

On the flip side, Sai is upset; Devi Tai is excited about the former’s felicitation and asks her to get ready. Ashwini cooks daal, jeera aalu & mattat paneer for Sai. But Sai refuses to visit college as Virat promised to go shopping but has not come. Pakhi calls Sai greedy as she had demanded an HD TV before and now branded clothes. Sai clears the air by teaching the difference between a demand and a wish.

At the hospital, Shruti blames Virat for her husband’s death. She asks why he is sacrificing his career & relations to help her. Virat holds her hand & explains he has promised his dying friend and will keep supporting her. She further advises sharing the truth with Sai, but Virat does want to make his wife partner in crime.

Back at Chavan’s residence, Ashwini convinces Sai to get ready as Ninad as a proud father eagerly waiting for his daughter in law downstairs. Sai says Virat must have met Shruti again as he got her call last night. Patraleka provokes and says when a man does not get peace at home, he goes outside. Patralekha says Virat treats Sai precisely the same way he treated her by breaking promises. She says Virat has already ditched her, and doing it again won’t be a big deal for him. Sai shouts at her and asks to keep her philosophy to herself. Ashwini interferes and asks Patralekha not to spoil the matter. Devi Tai calls Patralekha the ‘bad girl’ but the latter replies that honest people always seem wrong to others. Ashwini tries to convince Sai but worries about their separation simultaneously.

Shruti suffers labour pain, and the nurse advises Virat to stay around for the day as they are expecting a baby at any moment. Virat is worried as he might not get to attend Sai’s felicitation.

We watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

