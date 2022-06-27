Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Sai opposes Bhavani’s decision

In today’s episode, Bhavani gathers everyone and announces that Pakhi will be the surrogate mother of Sai and Virat’s baby. Everyone gets shocked. Bhavani tells who else is a better person than someone from their family as she even knows Pakhi’s background and can be a good surrogate mother. Mansi tells that she wanted Pakhi to move on after Samrat’s death. Bhavani asks why should she move on and marry someone else when Pakhi herself wants to be the Chavan family’s daughter-in-law. Mansi feels bad that Pakhi is stuck in this house.

Bhavani tells that it’s not necessary for everyone to marry someone else after their spouse’s death as one can still continue being their wife and love them. Sai asks Pakhi why didn’t she directly consult them about her decision and asks why didn’t she tell her when she came to speak with her. Pakhi tells that she’s trying to be nice to Sai but she’s doubting her intentions. She tells that she’s trying to be normal.

Sai tells her that she finds it weird that she criticised their decision of surrogacy and now herself, wants to be a part of it. Virat tells that even he’s not comfortable with Pakhi being the surrogate mother if Sai isn’t okay with the decision. Omkar and Sonali defend Pakhi. Bhavani tells that she wanted to choose who the surrogate mother will be and that’s why she has chosen Pakhi and no one can change her decision. Pakhi walks away grinning.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

