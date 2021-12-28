Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 28 December 2021, Written Update: Virat to choose between Shruti & her baby

In today's episode, Ninad is ready for the felicitation event, and asks Sai to get ready quickly. She refuses to go to college, hiding the pain caused by Virat's absence. Ashwini shares a bit of wise advice, and tells her not to sacrifice her dreams because of others. Ninad says he had never seen his son behaving so weirdly. Ashwini requests her husband to question Virat once he comes back home immediately.

In an attempt to calm down Sai, Devi says Virat must be planning a surprise visit at college. However, Sai voices that Shruti will not let him get away from her. She asks, "Why Shruti's husband does not call Virat?" and "Why does she keep calling him around the clock?" Ashwini and Ninad are at a loss for words, but they promise to stand by Sai's side if they find their son guilty of cheating.

Sai decides to leave her husband and the Chavan family forever if her doubts about Virat and Shruti's affair turn out to be true. At the hospital, Virat misses Sai and regrets not being present on her big day. Devi tries to convince Sai, saying her brother is a gentleman and would never cheat anybody. Devi reminds her how they always fall in trouble when they are apart from each other. Virat completes operation formalities and keeps ignoring calls from his baba, Samrat and Sunny. He promises Shruti to remain at the hospital post-delivery.

Ashwini talks about Sai's late father's hopes of seeing Sai as a successful doctor. She convinces Sai to attend the felicitation. Virat wishes to see Sai get the award and prays to God, hoping she does not leave him due to misunderstanding. Later, Virat is in a dilemma. The doctor asks him to choose between saving Shruti and her baby. Virat decides to save Shruti.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

