Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Virat to be suspended

In today's episode, Virat shares to Shruti that Sai has never trusted him, and even today, he tried to talk to her, but she did not listen. He says Sai never gave a second thought to her decision because she had already assumed him wrong in her mind. He adds Sai is treating him like a stranger so he will not beg anymore in front of her to prove his honesty. Shruti asks where she will live to which Virat says he has arranged a safe house for her and the baby. Shruti offers Virat to live with her until he finds a rented room. He gets a message from DIG sir asking him to report immediately.

On the other hand, Pulkit says to Sai that Virat doesn't deserve to talk to her and should be given punishment for his sins, to which Sai asks him not to curse Virat as he is starting a new life. Later, Virat reports at the police station, and the DIG asks Virat about Shruti's identity. Virat refuses to answer any of his questions, saying it is his private matter.

DIG says he noticed his strange behavior during the mission and demanded a spy to investigate. DIG further threatens to do a DNA test of Saahas if he does not tell the truth, to which Virat says he can not intervene in his private life. DIG sir gets angry and asks him to prove himself not guilty within 72 hours or be fired.

The following day, Sai reads in the newspaper about Virat and rushes to inform Pulkit. The latter says this is a result of Virat's wrongdoings, and she should not be bothered. Sai says she will not let Virat lose his job and reputation. Pulkit asks why she is supporting Virat knowing that he cheated on her. Sai says she can not forget that Virat saved her from a goon and later helped in her education. She decides to divorce Virat so that his affair with Shruti doesn't look illegal, and he proves himself innocent.

