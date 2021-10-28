Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Sai and Virat keep nicknames for each other

In today’s episode, Virat tells Sai that he’s not her slave. She tells him since he addressed her as queen, he is her slave now. They laugh and Virat asks her to call him just “Virat”, not “Virat sir”. Sai tells him she’ll call him modak because his mood keeps changing like modak’s nature. Virat tells Sai that even he’ll keep a nickname for her and asks her to close her eyes. He puts chilli in her mouth and she exclaims. Virat tells her that he’ll call her mirchi because that’s what completes their duo, like sweet (modak) and spicy (chilli). Sai agrees and they both laugh.

Virat forces her to take her medicine and tells her she should know how important medicines are since she’s a medical student. Sai tells him to not taunt her. Samrat enters and apologises to Sai because he couldn’t be there when they discharged her from the hospital. Sai tells him to not apologise as Pulkit told her that he was there with her in the hospital during the surgery and brothers shouldn’t apologise. She tells she was missing her family after her Abba left but now, she feels complete because of the Chavan family. They get emotional and Sai hugs Samrat.

Sai tells Samrat that she named Virat a ‘modak’ because he puffs up like one, when he becomes angry. Virat tells Samrat that he named her ‘mirchi’ and tells him that it was Ashwini’s idea for them to become friends. Pakhi walks in and asks Samrat if he can drop Vaishali home. Samrat tells her to ask Sai about her health and Pakhi behaves rudely. Bhavani enters and tells Samrat to take Pakhi along with him. Pakhi and Sai have an emotional talk. Virat leaves, telling her to rest. Sai tells her Abba that she hopes this friendship will continue.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

