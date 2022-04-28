Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Sai performs CPR on Rajeev

In today’s episode, Virat asks Sai to perpendicular the CPR on Rajeev and she starts doing it on him. Rajeev gains consciousness and Shivani gets happy. The ambulance comes and takes Rajeev with them. Ashwini feels relieved that Sai saved Rajeev. He is taken to the ICU and the Chavans wait for him. Shivani cries and Sai and Anuradha convince her. Ashwini also asks her have courage. Sai prays to Lord Ganesha to save Rajeev as he and Shivani have already been through a lot. Virat prays that Sai’s prayers get fulfilled regarding Rajeev and Shivani and then asks Sai how is she so confident and positive about things.

She tells God only helps people who are confident and have no selfish reasons. Virat asks her if she wasn’t confident about their relationship because they’re broken up now. Sai tells him that efforts and feelings need to be from both the sides. She tells him that it was his decision and tells him that if he wanted he could’ve put effort to resolve it earlier so they become one. Later, Ashwini thanks Sai for performing the CPR on time and using her intelligence in saving Rajeev. Sai tells she just did what a family member would do to another family member and tells she will make sure Shivani and Rajeev will lead a happy married life.

Ashwini asks her why she didn’t fight for Virat’s happiness and save her relationship. Sai tells she regrets not doing that and tells she will give up anything to go back in time and fix her relationship but Virat isn’t ready to forgive her. She asks her if she forgives her and Ashwini replies that she will forgive her one day when the time is right. Later, she explains Virat to not ignore his family as she knows the importance of a family as she’s an orphan.

