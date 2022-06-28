Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Sai gets an offer

In today’s episode, Sai tells Bhavani that she’s unhappy with her decision of making Pakhi the surrogate mother. Bhavani tells Pakhi is going to be the finalised surrogate mother. Virat asks Sai to calm down and takes her to the room. Pakhi tells Vaishali that she’s happy Bhavani is on her side but Sai is disapproving the idea. Vaishali reminds her that she had told that it’s a bad idea. Pakhi tells she doesn’t care as she only wants to be the surrogate mother.

Vaishali tells that the baby won’t be called hers’ and the family members won’t even think about her after the baby is delivered. Pakhi tells that she just wants to gets closer to Virat because of this surrogacy. Pakhi goes to Bhavani’s room and tells her that she understands she has insulted Sai a lot in the past but her intentions are genuine. Bhavani asks her not to worry as her decision will be the final one and tells they’ll go to the doctor to get her checkup.

Next morning, Pakhi and Bhavani go to the doctor. The doctor tells Bhavani that Pakhi is fit to be a mother but not a surrogate mother as the requirements don’t match since she wasn’t pregnant and a mother before. Bhavani thinks Sai was right. Sai’s patient’s wife tells Sai that she really doesn’t know how to repay the favour if rescuing her husband and asks her if she can become the surrogate mother as she wants Sai to be happy. Sai gets emotional and tells she’ll get her tested the next day to see if she’s healthy and fine to go ahead with the procedure. She calls Virat and tells she needs to tell him something so she’ll visit his office. Pakhi comes there and pleads Virat to convince Sai of her decision. Sai comes and sees Pakhi holding his hand and yells at her.

