Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Virat agrees to play holi

In today’s episode, Sai tells she wants to tell something to Virat and Devi gets happy thinking Sai will confess her love. Sai tells she’s happy to be Virat’s m wife and tells she’s very proud of him and salutes him. Everyone also salutes him. Bhavani asks Sai how could she do this without planning or informing them and questions her about involving the DIG’s family. Sai tells certain things shouldn’t be informed earlier and is better when it’s a surprise.

Ninad thanks the DIG for coming and he informs him it’s all Sai’s idea. The DIG’s daughter tells Virat that he’s very lucky to have Sai as a wife and tells she’s very happy to meet him. She tells Sai that she’s a hero and is a fan of her and wants to be like her. Sai tells her to be herself as being true to oneself is the best thing. She gives a bracelet with the name ‘Sairat’ written to Sai and Pakhi gets jealous. She ties it to Sai’s hand. She asks Sai and Virat to apply colour and Sai waits for Virat to apply colour to her. He was away and she gets upset.

Sunny asks Virat to change his dress to play holi and teases him about Sai. Sai assures DIG’s daughter that they both already applied colour to each other and she gets happy. Pakhi asks her to stop lying as she didn’t see Virat apply colour on her. Sai tells she applied colour on Virat when he was sleeping and got colour on her cheek from his’ and Pakhi gets jealous. Sunny gives bhaang and Virat drinks it and recalls the previous holi. Then, Ashwini gives gujiya to Sai and tells she’s very happy. Ashwini gives feeds it to Virat as well and Sunny shows a thumbs up to Sai and she looks at them both smiling.

