Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 28th May 2022, Written Update: Jagtap challenges Sai

In today’s episode, Jagtap tells Sai that he will never forgive her for killing his brother Malhar. She tells him that she didn’t kill him and would never do such a thing. He tells her that she lost the chance of becoming a doctor as well as her license will be revoked and grins. Sai cries. Jagtap tells her that she managed to invoke his ruthlessness again and tells her that she keeps getting saved all the time so this time, he will make sure that she will stay in the jail just like he did and get his revenge. Virat asks him to leave. Jagtap passes lewd comments at Sai and tries to walk towards her but Virat comes and stops him. Sai’s lawyers defend Sai and tell that she didn’t do anything wrong.

The lawyer comes and tells that he has evidence that proves Sai had a motive to kill Malhar and shows CCTV footage of Sai slapping him. She tells that he was misbehaving with her and that’s why she had to slap him. The prosecutor tells there’s no way she can prove it and tells that no one will believe her. Virat asks them all to leave. On the other hand, Ashwini worries about Sai but Bhavani tells her that Sai ruined the reputation of their family.

Samrat comes home and everyone asks him about Sai. He gets shocked and looks at Pakhi. She tells she didn’t want to tell but Bhavani asked her about Sai so she couldn’t lie. Samrat assures Ashwini that he will get Sai out of jail soon. The Chavans go to the station and Bhavani yells at Sai and blames her for everything. Sai cries and Virat assures everyone that he’ll get Sai out of the jail by the next day.

