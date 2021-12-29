Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29 December 2021, Written Update: Sonali provokes Bhavani at Sai's felicitation

Today's episode begins with Dr. Pulkit inaugurating Sai's felicitation event. He proudly announces that Sai has topped with record-breaking marks. The Chavan family is present in the auditorium except for Virat. As the lamp lighting ceremony commences, Sai keeps staring at the hall's main door, hoping to see her husband arrive.

Ninad and Ashwini are worried about Sai and fear that Sai might leave the house forever if the situation keeps getting worse. Ashwini asks Ninad to talk to Virat and find out the root cause. Samrat's mother says to Bhavani that Sai has made the Chavan family proud today. The latter replies that getting good marks among a few hundred students is petty. She continues that the Chavan families were well respected when Samrat got selected in Army and Virat became an IPS officer, and college grades are nothing compared to that.

Sai is still upset while Ajinkya joins in congratulating and informs that he is the 3rd rank holder. Sai misses Virat but holds herself from messaging him. On the other hand, Virat also could not message Sai as the doctor arrived with good news. The doctor says she have saved both Shruti and her baby.

At the auditorium, Sonali comments that Sai will be happy after hearing praises from the college as her husband ignores her and has not come to the event yet. Patralekha says he is not stuck with any work but with another woman. Bhavani wonders if it is true. Devi says Virat got a call from Shruti last night, and he must have gone to meet her. Karishma taunts that this is unfair as Sai is getting an award, and someone is trying to snatch her husband. Sonali provokes Bhavani, saying she might be losing control over the house as she is not aware of it. Bhavani gets angry and shouts in the auditorium. Mohit thinks of sharing the truth with Samrat. Soon, a beautiful performance starts on a narrative love story, and Sai starts to hallucinate. She imagines her and Virat in the dance performance.

