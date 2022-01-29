Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29 January 2022, Written Update: Virat gets suspended from duty

In today’s episode, Sai tells Pulkit that she won’t be able to forgive herself if Virat loses the job because of her. Pulkit asks her why she’s still worried about him. Sai tells she grew up without a mother so she knows how difficult it is when a kid doesn’t have a parent figure. She tells that she’s ready to call Virat to Chavan Nivas and talk about divorce so he can stay with Shruti and his kid happily. She tells Pulkit that this way the matter will be ended. Pulkit tells her that it’s affecting her mental and physical health and Sai tells that she has to support Virat.

Virat tells Shruti that he’ll make soup for her. Shruti apologises to him because he had to leave his house for her. Virat tells it’s of no use if Sai finds out the truth later as she left him already. Shruti tells it’s not Sai’s fault and asks him why hasn’t he left for work yet. Then, she sees the news about Virat’s suspension in the newspaper and gets shocked. She tells him that people should know the truth but Virat says he’ll handle it. Virat tells Sai didn’t trust him so nothing matters. Shruti tells him it’s not Sai’s mistake.

Virat ignores Sai’s call and Shruti asks him to pick it up. Virat tells Sai must be calling after reading the news. Shruti insists him to pick up Sai’s call and he does. Sai asks Virat to meet her at Chavan Nivas as she has an important work. Virat tells that he can’t come there as his family thinks he’s a criminal. Sai tells he shouldn’t be caring as he made his decision and asks him to come.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

