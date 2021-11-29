Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Samrat scolds Sonali for clicking Virat & Sai

In today's episode, Virat looks for Sai around the house. Virat finds Sai standing on the table as she was putting on hangings. Sai falls from the table and Virat catches her. Sai tells Virat to not to disturb her but Virat tells her that he wants to tell her something important. Virat takes Sai out of the house and tells her to sit in the car. Sai gets excited and asks Virat if he will teach her driving. Virat tells Sai that whatever belongs to him also belongs to her.

Meanwhile, Pakhi looks for Sai and thinks she is not there. Bhawani asks Karishma where Sai is. Karishma tells that Virat and Sai went out. Virat teaches Sai how to drive and Sai becomes happy. Sai starts driving the car by the help of Virat’s instructions. Virat scolds and taunts her so that she can learn it properly. He then compliments her saying that she is a fast learner. Then Virat drives them back to the house. Sai becomes elated and hugs Virat.

Sonali sees them hugging each other and clicks the pictures of Sai and Virat. Sonali comes running inside and shows pictures to Bhawani, who gets angry seeing the pictures. Sai and Virat walk inside the house and Bhawani shouts at them saying that they are embarrassing the family. Virat replies to her that he was just teaching Sai how to drive. Sonali says something else was going on in the photo. Ashwini stops them saying that this picture is cute. Bhawani says to her that there is a way a married couple should behave in front of the world.

Virat tells them to stop because that was just a friendly hug. Sonali tells him that so many people were watching them. Pakhi scolds Sai and asks her why she did so. Sai gets angry and scolds Pakhi asking her what the problem is. Samrat taunts Sonali and questions her why she clicked pictures of Virat and Sai as they are married and she is invading their privacy.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

