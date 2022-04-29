Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29th April 2022, Written Update: Virat forgives his family

Today's episode begins with Ashwini telling Sai how she saved Rajeev. She reminds Virat of his love for Sai and requests him to forgive her. Virat tells Ashwini how Sai is convinced their relationship has no future. Sai tells everyone that Rajeev just needs some rest and he shall be fine. Shivani asks everyone to leave as she shall stay with Rajeev. Sai tells how lucky Shivani is to get love in return for love. Sunny makes Virat learn how Sai is deeply in love with him. Sunny tells Virat that Sai has feelings for him just the way he had once for her.

At home, Sai sticks a note on the gift bag for Virat. Devi walks up to her and tells now that she has helped Shivani and Rajeev union, when will she express her love to Virat. Devi tells her that if she doesn't propose to him till tomorrow then she shall let everyone know about her love for Virat. Sai holds Virat's photo in her hand and expressed her love for him. She gets emotional telling Virat sir, I love you. The next day, Virat reaches Sai's room. He remembers Sai's words about forgiving his family as life is too short to stay dejected.

Virat sees an illusion of himself that asks him to express his love to Sai before it gets too late. Virat decides to let Sai know his feelings the next day. Virat calls his family in the hall. He appreciates Sai for her presence of mind that saved Rajeev. Ashwini asks Virat if he has called everyone to forgive them. Virat nods a yes and hugs Ashwini. Virat forgives everyone and recited Sai's words that your family is everything in this world. Everyone gets emotional. Virat apologizes to everyone for hurting them.

