Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi tries to manipulate Virat

In today’s episode, Pakhi tells Virat that she wants to be his child’s mother and he gets shocked. She tells that’s not what she meant, as she wants to be the surrogate mother of his and Sai’s child but Sai isn’t agreeing. Virat tells that the decision to choose is Sai and his, so he can’t make Sai change her decision. She holds his hand and pleads but Sai enters and yells at her to leave his hand.

She asks Virat why is he entertaining her presence when he knew that she was going to come to visit him. He asks her to calm down. Sai tells that she found a surrogate and Pakhi asks who is it. Sai tells it's none of concern. Later, in the house, Sai informs Virat about her patient’s wife. He becomes happy. Bhavani comes into the room and yells at Sai for not accepting Pakhi. Sai tells that only a mother can be a surrogate as per rules and tells that she won’t change her decision. Bhavani tells she doesn’t understand family emotions as she’s an orphan. Virat asks her how could she talk like this.

Ashwini tells that they’re all Sai’s family. Bhavani tells she knows what she’s doing and Sai tells no matter what she won’t change her decision and leaves. Omkar tells that Bhavani will check the surrogate mother chosen by Sai and decide if she wants her only. Later, Bhavani tries to make Virat understand her decision and manipulate him. He tells that he will decide with Sai about who the mother will be there.

