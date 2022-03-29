Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi jealous of Sai and Virat

In today’s episode, Ashwini feeds gujiya to Virat and Sai admires them. Sunny comes and congratulates Sai on her plan to work. Sai tells Virat didn’t even smile at her. He tells he has an idea and shows her bhang packet. Sai asks him to give it to Virat. Sunny tells Virat will get to know as he mixes bhang to the milk every year. Sai takes the packet and puts the bhang into the gujiya and then takes the tray of gujiya to Ashwini but she refuses to take it but appreciates Sai for calling the DIG and standing up for Virat as it made their holi special.

Mansi agrees and tells if Sai’s plan hasn’t worked then they wouldn’t be celebrating holi with Virat. Sai asks Ashwini to take the gujiya and feed it to Virat and even Mansi insists her to do so. Ashwini agrees and takes the gujiya and leaves. Sunny comes and tells only she is capable of doing things like this and Sai tells him that everything is fair in love and war. Sunny smiles listening to her say love. Pakhi walks around the house searching for Virat. Samrat comes from behind and wishes her a happy holi and tries to put colour on her. She stops him and asks him if he saw Virat. He tells no and she asks him to not praise Sai for her idea.

Samrat says it’s obvious that he won’t prioritise Sai over her and Virat as they’re both very important for him. He tells they should not let Sai play holi with Virat. Mohit comes and asks them gn come for the family photo and Pakhi walks away with him. Samrat thinks he couldn’t apply colour on Pakhi. She gets jealous looking at Virat eating gujiya laughing with Sai. Virat gets intoxicated. Pakhi mixes bhang to the drink and gives it to Sai.

