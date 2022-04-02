Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2nd April 2022, Written Update: Samrat gets hopes from Pakhi

In today’s episode, Samrat takes Pakhi to the room and holds her hand and tells her he had been waiting for her to confess her love for him, so they can both grow closer. She tells even she was waiting for this moment as there’s no one else she loves other than him. She says she loves Virat and he gets shocked. Then, she realises she took Virat’s name and he asks her whose name did she take. She tells she took his name only and he tells her that she took Virat’s name. She tells she didn’t and tells he must be thinking of him. She acts like she fell asleep and he gets happy thinking she at least got closer to him.

Next morning, Sai recalls the previous day’s events and blushes and thinks she’s Virat’s biggest fan. Pakhi recalls how she thought Samrat was Virat and sighs with relief that she didn’t cross any limits with him. Samrat wakes up and pulls her towards him and says she looks beautiful with wet hair. She tells she needs to go and prepare breakfast and asks him to get ready and come downstairs.

Shivani scolds the delivery guy for delivering the wrong packet and throws the packet in the dustbin. Sai sees the packet and reads a sorry letter attached to it which is written by Rajiv and wonders who he is. Virat confronts the family and scolds Ashwini for mixing bhaang in the gujiya. She denies it and Bhavani tells it’s must be Sai. Sai comes and tells she was the one who did it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

