Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Jagtap demands to marry Sai

In today’s episode, Jagtap enters Chavan Nivas on a horse and tells that he wants to marry Sai. Sai tells him that she won’t ever marry him. He tells he will kill everyone. Samrat holds his collar and warns him to leave but Jagtap’s goons point a gun at him. Pakhi gets scared for him. Sai asks him to leave him alone. Jagtap asks her to marry him and she tells that she won’t ever be his wife. Bhavani tells Jagtap that her family won’t give up Sai and will protect her no matter what. He pushed her and everyone gets scared. Sai rushed and helps Bhavani.

Mansi’s condition worsens and Pakhi assures her that they’ll take her to the hospital soon. Jagtap tells that he we’ll spare their lives if Sai agrees to marry him. Vitthal supports him and tells him that he will fulfil his wish. Sunny introduces Virat to Kamat and tells that he’s a businessman who was troubled by Jagtap and tells him that he’s ready to offer Rs 1 crore to help Sai. Virat tells he can’t accept money. Kamat insists him and then Virat agrees after a lot of persuasion. Inspector Kadam comes asks Virat why is he accepting the bribe. He refuses his allegations and asks him to question Kamat if needed. Kamat tells him that Virat threatened him to pay him and they get shocked. Virat gets arrested.

Sai records a video of Jagtap harassing her family and Vitthal takes him away fearing his reputation. Sai and Samrat go to the station after learning about Virat’s arrest. Sai cries and blames herself but Virat consoles her and asks them to go home. Later, Jagtap enters Sai’s room while she’s sleeping and tries to misbehave with her and Sai shouts for help.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

