Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2nd March 2022, Written Update: Virat passes away

In today’s episode, Chavans perform a pooja and pray for Virat’s heath. Bhavani performs the aarti and on the other hand, Virat’s heart rate goes down. Sai asks Pulkit how’s Virat and he tells he doesn’t know but he’s going now to as the doctor called him. He goes into the ICU and Dr. Patil tells Virat needs to undergo a surgery immediately but they don’t have the necessary injections needed to start the surgery. Pulkit asks how can they not have the stock. The doctor tells due to the strike they couldn’t restock it and tells it’ll reach tomorrow morning. He tells Pulkit to arrange it with his contacts.

Pulkit informs this to everyone at the hospital and they call to find out about the injection. Sai sees someone dying because of the unavailability of the injection and gets worried about Virat. Samrat calls Ninad and asks him to check with his army contacts. Sai’s friend tells she needs to go herself and pick it up from a pharmacy she knows. Sai thanks her and messages on the Chavan family group but realises she’s been blocked. She then calls Samrat but he also doesn’t pick up. Devi gets a dream where the nurse informs the doctor that Virat’s pulse is decreasing so he rushes towards him and gives him an electric shock but tells her that Virat is no more. Pulkit asks the doctor what happened and he says Virat passed away.

Devi wakes up and starts crying recalling her dream and curses Sai and blames her for Virat’s condition. Sai calls Pulkit but he doesn’t pick up as he’s driving the car. Sai thinks she has no other option but of going to get the injection herself. She goes and sees the car and recalls Virat teaching her how to drive a car and thinks she needs to drive for his sake.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 March 2022, Written Update: Sai gets prasad for Virat