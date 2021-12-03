Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Shruti captures Virat

In today's episode, Sai feels worried and wakes up from her sleep. She calls Virat's number which turns out to be unreachable.

Sai was worried because she dreams that Virat got shot and gets scared. Ashwini comes and comforts her saying that everything will be fine. Shruti and terrorists see Virat going towards the jungle. Shruti comes in front of him alone and tells that she is Sadanand’s wife. She pulls out her gun and points it at him. Her men surround them, and Virat tells her that he is not scared of death, but she should listen to him once. He says he did not want to kill him but had to carry out his duty. Shruti asks 'where is Sadanand’s body?' On the other hand, DIG questions Saurabh where Virat is. Saurabh tells that Virat was upset after the operation.

After this Saurabh takes a look at Sadanand's body which is missing. Virat tells Shruti that Sadanand’s body has been taken for post mortem. Shruti says they did not let her see his body. Shruti allows Virat to speak before dying. Virat says that Sadanand was his best friend in college and there is something Sadanand told him which he can only share with her. Shruti orders her men to go back. Ashwini comes and comforts Sai as she cries and prays for Virat’s safety. Ashwini tells her that her prayers will be answered. Ashwini puts Sai to sleep on her lap and stays with her. Sai sees the nightmare again. Shruti lowers her gun and asks Virat what he wants to say. Virat tells her that Sadanand always wanted to do something for society but he took the wrong path. He tells her that Sadanand told him that she is pregnant and he must help her in bringing the baby into this world. Virat tells a word to Shruti which only his husband knows.

Hearing this Shruti gets angry and tells Virat she will make his wife a widow. Virat tells her to shoot him if she does not believe him. Virat asks Shruti to trust him, Shruti breaks down missing her husband. Virat gives her some time to think, Shruti asks Virat to leave from there.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

