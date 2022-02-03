Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Shruti blames herself for Virat's divorce

In today's episode, Sai tells Virat not to try and revive their dead relationship, and both sign on the divorce papers. Sai thinks soon, Virat will know that she took the divorce in a hurry to save his job. Mohit says only Virat has severed ties with Sai, not the Chavan family. Virat leaves with a broken heart while Ninad asks Sai to stay back and reminds her that she will always remain their daughter. Sai says she couldn't give an heir to the Chavan family, but Virat did. Bhavani says she will not accept Virat and Shruti's child as heir, and naming his child Saahas (courage) will not change the fact that Saahas' parents bought him into this world like cowards. Sai says Saahas has this family's veins running through. Bhavani gets furious and warns her to get lost before she loses control.

Elsewhere, Shruti asks Virat why Sai has called him at Chavan's place, to which he says they are separating. He adds the world is slandering him, and maybe Sai doesn't want herself to be affiliated with him. Shruti blames herself for breaking a marriage, whereas Virat says a relationship doesn't fail because of a third person but a lack of trust. In the hostel, Sai cries thinking of divorce and talks to her father's photograph. She says she freed Virat from the shackles of forced marriage.

Shruti pleads Virat to eat food and asks if his family's anger calmed. He says Ashwini wished he would die before he was born, and Ninad didn't even look at him. Sai tells Pulkit she needs to recover by tomorrow as she will meet DIG sir and show divorce papers to lift allegations from Virat.

Shruti cooks food for Virat and forces him to eat. Virat recalls memories of Sai when she used to feed him the same way. Virat gets irritated and warns Shruti to stop caring for him and cooking food. He tells her that no one can replace Sai in his life.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

