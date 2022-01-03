Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 3 January 2022, Written Update: Virat informs Chavans about Sadanand's death

In the last episode, Virat's family cross-questioned him.



In today's episode, Mohit reveals the truth of Virat and Shruti in front of the Chavan family. Ninad asks what he was doing with her in the hotel. Karishma taunts that her doubts about Virat's affair are correct. Samrat and his mother think this may be related to Virat's work, but he should share the truth. Pulkit questions where is Shruti's husband and Virat tells him he is dead. Mohit comments that Shruti wore sindur and was registered as Mrs. Chavan at the hotel. Ninad feels ashamed of Virat and says he is saying so many lies to hide one truth. Devi sobs saying only Sai is Virat's wife, and whatever Mohit said it couldn't be true, to which Virat says everything she heard was true.



Pakhi and Bhavani taunt Sai for not accepting him as her husband and living with her old surname Joshi instead of changing it to Chavan. Ashwini feels ashamed of Virat's words. Samrat suggests waiting as he feels his brother is a good-hearted person and cannot cheat. Sai scolds Virat for having another woman in his life. She asks why he did not deny when Bhavani told her to shift in Virat's room. She regrets because she misunderstood that Virat loves her like his wife.



Virat tries to justify that he is not cheating Sai and does not disrespect their relationship. Ninad asks how he dared to give his last name to Shruti. Pakhi tries to taunt Virat, but he shuts her up, asking her not to provoke Sai.

Ninad begins to say derogatory things about Shruti, but Virat stops him. He warns everyone that he will not hear a word against Shruti. Sai asks if he will fight his family for this other woman. Virat replies yes and that he is already fighting his family for Shruti. Sai feels sad and remembers the old days when he used to do the same for her.



