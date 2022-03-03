Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 3 March 2022, Written Update: Sai breaks into the pharmacy

In today’s episode, Sai thinks about Virat and bumps into a jeep. The driver comes out and shouts her. She apologises but he takes her car keys and demands her to pay. Certain devotees chanting on the road ask her if she’s fine. He tells Sai damaged his car but she says nothing happened to it. They ask him not to verbally abuse Sai and threaten him. He apologises and leaves. She also drives thinking she lost a lot of time. Virat’s condition worsens and Mansi tells she’ll pray until he becomes fine.

The doctor tells them they need the injection at the earliest. Sai reaches the pharmacy’s warehouse but the watchman tells it’s closed. Sai pleads to let her go but he yells at her to leave. The doctor takes Virat to the emergency room thinking they can’t depend upon the injections. Pakhi worries and calms herself by saying nothing can happen to Virat. Sai runs towards the back entrance and climbs the gate. Watchman asks who’s it and Sai breaks the glass of the window to enter the warehouse and the watchman calls the police. Sai locks the door and starts searching for the injection. Ninad and Sunny rush towards a pharmacy and ask if they have the stock of the injection they need. The pharmacist says they don’t have the stock but can get it from their warehouse the next morning. Ninad tells he can’t wait till the morning.

The watchman finds the door open and gets in and sees Sai. She finds the injection and he runs behind her. She pushes him and runs away and gets into her car and drives off. The police follow her. To avoid them, she takes a turn and prays to Shivji to help her find a route. Virat’s condition worsens and the doctor tells them he might not survive. The police stop Sai’s car.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2nd March 2022, Written Update: Virat passes away