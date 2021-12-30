Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 30 December 2021, Written Update: Virat welcomes Shruti's baby

In today's episode, the dean of Sai's college praises her in front of the entire audience. He says hailing from a small village of Gadchiroli, Sai has performed incredibly well with a record-breaking percentage.

Virat adores the newborn named 'Saahas' (Courage) at the hospital and says his name is apt. He lets Saahas know that he is his Virat Kaka and has a Sai Kaki. They both are missing each other, as his wife is making the Chavan family proud with her colossal achievement. Virat adds that Sai would be proud of him after seeing Saahas. He showed Sai's picture to the baby and photographed him as well. Elsewhere, Ajinkya keeps asking Sai why she is feeling low. Sai switches her phone off, considering she may have topped in academics but failed the exam of relationships.

Virat checks on Shruti and finds her stable. She insists on holding Saahas in her arms, but the nurse advises her to rest. To keep her wish, Virat shows the baby's snaps. While the mother & baby are under observation, the nurse instructs Virat to rest. Samrat, Sunny and Mohit keeps speculating Virat's absence. Mohit reveals to Samrat and Sunny that he saw Virat with a woman walking out of a hotel room. Still, he has not shared this secret with anyone yet. Not even with Sai bhabhi. Sunny says Virat must be helping that woman Shruti or her spouse because Virat cannot ditch Sai at any cost. Samrat thinks he could have brought Shruti to Chavan's house if they were in trouble. Pakhi taunts that she doubts if Chavan house is an NGO for helping women as he earlier bought Sai and her aunt (Maushi) to help.

Meanwhile, Virat rushes to attend Sai's felicitation. As the rank holder's names are getting announced backward, Sai hopes to see Virat by her turn. To Sai's surprise, she could not find Virat in the hall even when her name was announced, and she was up on the stage.

