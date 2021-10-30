Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 30 October 2021, Written Update: Sonali blames Sai

In today’s episode, Sai tells virat that his punishment is 10 push-ups and he does it. Sai tells Devi that they’re friends now and Devi rejoices and leaves. While having breakfast, Bhavani asks Pakhi about Omkar and Sonali. She tells that they want to have breakfast in their room. Bhavani asks Sai to tell Omkar and Sonali to come down for breakfast. Ashwini serves Sabudana khichdi and tells that Sai asked her to prepare that for breakfast. Omkar and Sonali come down and ask Bhavani why she called them down for breakfast. Bhavani asks them why they want to break the tradition of sitting and eating together.

She tells Sonali isn’t injured to be in the hospital and Sonali says she doesn’t have a nice fate like Sai to be admitted in the hospital and get everyone’s attention. Pakhi agrees with Sonali and Samrat tells her to not involve in the argument. Sonali tells that there is a lot of inequality in the house. Ashwini asks Sonali to calm down and have breakfast. Sonali blames Sai on all the issues and Sai tells her that she offered help when she was injured. Omkar tells Sai to shut up and Virat tells him to not talk like that with his wife. Omkar says he will leave the house and Sonali tells that Ashwini deserves the humiliation as she’s from a poor family. Sai asks her how can she talk like that. Ashwini walks away crying.

Sai takes food to Ashwini and she tells Sai that she isn’t hungry and tells Sai to eat it. Sai asks why her and baba’s beds are separated and Ashwini tells her they don’t have a good relationship. Virat confronts Ninad for his misbehaviour with Ashwini and he tells Virat to not question him. Sai wonders how suffocating it must be to stay in the same room without respecting each other.

