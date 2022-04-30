Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Virat finds Sai

In today’s episode, Virat apologizes to his family for hurting them. Omkar tells him he was angry with them because of Sai but he has realized the value of family. Mohit apologizes to Virat and tells him that they should have talked first and cleared the misunderstanding. He hugs everyone. Pulkit asks him if he has forgiven him. Virat tells Pakhi that whatever she did was for the sake of the family. He tells them he will surprise Sai during breakfast. Bhavani tells him they will stop taunting Sai if she stops trying to rule over them. Ashwini asks her to let it go as her son has finally returned.

Mohit gets excited and tells them they should celebrate Shivani and Rajiv's wedding in a grand way tomorrow. Devi tells Pulkit that Sai loves Virat and if she doesn't tell him, she will tell the whole family. Pulkit tells her that even Virat feels the same and he may confess his love first. Virat goes to his room and sees Sai sleeping and tells that he has made everything right with his family. Virat then wakes up but couldn't find Sai. He asks everyone but no one knows. Pakhi feels jealous seeing Virat search for Sai. Pakhi asks if Sai left home like before.

Virat calls Shivani and asks her about Sai. She tells him she doesn't know where Sai is. Virat gets sad as he couldn’t express his feelings. Devi tells Virat that Sai might have left home as she got tired of trying to convince him. Sunny tells him to try and bring Sai back. Ashwini opens the cupboard to find Sai's note saying she wants Virat to wear a sherwani to the wedding.

