Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi to stop Sai’s plan

In today’s episode, Sai recalls Pakhi and Bhavani’s words and thinks she doesn’t want Pakhi as her surrogate mother. Virat comes and tells Sai that after Pakhi and Bhavani’s suggestion even he feels like Pakhi is a good option for the surrogate. Sai asks if he’s being serious and tells that she won’t allow a woman who was in love with her husband to become their child’s surrogate mother. Virat tells that Pakhi will get a purpose in her life because of this baby and tells that she probably wants to help genuinely.

Sai tells she won’t support the decision as she doesn’t completely trust Pakhi and feels like she’s hiding something and then she gets a call from the hospital saying that Geeta, her chosen surrogate mother is healthy to be a surrogate and Sai gets happy and delivers the news to Virat. He gets happy and tells they’ll go to the hospital. Sai and Virat go the hospital with Geeta and the doctor pronounces her for being a surrogate mother. They get happy and Virat thanks Geeta. She thanks Sai for saving her husband.

Pakhi overhears this and thinks she should do something and stop Geeta. Later, she follows Geeta to the house and wonders what to do with her. Sai asks Virat to take her to the mall as she wants to buy something for Ashwini. They go to the mall and then come home and Sai gives wool to Ashwini and asks her to finish stitching within 9 months and teach her also. Ashwini gets surprised and happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

