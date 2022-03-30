Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Sai and Virat dance together

In today’s episode, Drunk Virat asks for one more thandaai and Pakhi offers him one. He wishes her a happy holi and thanks her for the drink. She feels happy and applies holi colour on his cheeks. Sai taunts her for applying colour on Virat. Pakhi brings Virat and Bhavani gets happy seeing them together. Bhavani tells Sonali that Pakhi snatched Virat from Sai. The photographer asks Virat to stand in the middle. Bhavani stands next to him and says she is the family head. The photographer gets ready to click a picture but Sai stops him and asks how can we take a picture without Virat's wife and stands next to Virat, pushing Bhavani aside.

Then, Sai and Virat start talking and Pakhi gets jealous looking at them. Bhavani says Sai ruined her mood by taking away gujiya from her and tells she needs to keep Sai away from Virat so that they won't gang up against her. Pakhi and Virat drag Samrat along with them and Samrat asks her to let Virat be alone. Sai starts dancing and then Virat also joins her but Pakhi gets jealous looking at them. Samrat feels happy looking at Virat and thinks he needs to cheer up Pakhi too. He makes Pakhi drink and she gets more jealous looking at Virat and Sai dance together.

Everybody claps and appreciates their performance. Then, Virat and Samrat also dance together. Virat goes and talks to Sai and Pakhi gets annoyed. Samrat thanks Sai and says holi would not be the same without her help. He then goes to Pakhi and she asks him why did he thank her. Samrat gives her a drink, says she deserves it.

