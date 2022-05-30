Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Jagtap enters the Chavan house

In today’s episode, Sai’s lawyer comes and gives eh bail papers to Virat and shows him the post-mortem report that says that Malar had consumed alcohol a few hours before his death. Samrat exclaims that this indicates that he died because of alcohol consumption as it got mixed with the pain killer. Virat asks the constable to open the jail and Sai comes out and Samrat hugs her. She then goes to hug Virat. They all reach home and Ashwini gets happy seeing Sai and hugs her.

Pakhi asks her to calm down as the charges on her have still not been lifted as she’s merely been granted bail. Baa tells that Sai shouldn’t even be allowed inside the house. Virat assures that he’ll get Sai’s charges lifted. Vittal and Jagtap enter the house along with their men. Virat asks them to get out since it’s his house. Bhavani asks who are they. Jagtap asks Sai why couldn’t she introduce them to her family after killing his brother. Vittal tells that Jagtap wanted to marry Sai and also killed her father. Sai gets angry and yells at him. Jagtap tells her that she can’t do anything. Omkar yells at him to get out but he threatens Omkar and he gets scared.

Jagtap walks towards Sai but Virat, Samrat, Rajiv, and Mohit come in front of him and stop him. Virat pushes Jagtap onto the sofa and tells him that he will forget his principles and shoot him right away if he disrespects his family. Jagtap shows the court order staying that she needs to give 5 crores to compensate him. Virat assures Sai that it isn’t needed if they prove her innocent. Pakhi and Bhavani yell at Sai that she caused all this drama. Sonali asks her to keep them away from her drama as it’s ruining their family.

