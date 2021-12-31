Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 31 December 2021, Written Update: Chavans grill Virat

In today's episode, Virat reaches the venue at the last minute and clicks pictures of Sai. He could not reach near the stage because the photographers said it would spoil their video recording. He tries to wave at Sai but goes unnoticed. Sai is requested to deliver her speech. She misses Virat and gets emotional. After a long pause and Pulkit's push, she tries to speak.



Meanwhile, a college faculty guides Virat to reach the stage through another path. As he reaches nearby the stage, Sai starts addressing the crowd that she feels alone. She says life gives her happiness but makes her realise that she does not have anyone to share her achievements with. Sai says that she lost her mom and her dad before joining college. Then she got her in-law's family and a husband, whom she considered close. But today, it all seems fake, and she has nobody to count on. Virat feels disheartened, thinking that he still could not make a place in Sai's heart.

Sai continues to thank her supporters like Ashwini, Devi, Pulkit, Samrat, Mohit and Ninad and her haters like Pakhi, Bhavani, Sonali and Karishma. And to Virat, who, according to Sai, does not give enough importance to her win. Sai calls herself strong and promises to lend her services to the society and needy. She dedicates her success to her father. Virat cries, listening to her bitter words and hoping she starts trusting him.



Back at the Chavan house, Samrat and Ninad decide to place the trophy in the living room. Virat arrives home, and his Baba advises him not to neglect his relationships for his work. Samrat says his behaviour has led to doubts about him. The whole family bombards him with questions like where he went and why he missed the event. Virat says he had taken this decision at the last minute for urgent work. Sai cross-questions that was the decision taken last minute or last night post Shruti's call.



We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

