Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 31 January 2022, Written Update: Sai visits the Chavan house

In today's episode, Sai says to Virat that he has moved on in his life with Shruti and Saahas but forgot to end his relationship with her. Sai says Saahas looks like Virat, to which the latter asks how she can judge seeing a newborn. Sai disconnects the call assuming Virat has no guilt and happily spends time with Shruti.

On the other hand, the Chavan family reads Virat's suspension news in the newspaper and looks shamefaced. Bhavani says she and late Nagesh Chavan has garnered respect and honor down the years for the Chavan family, but everything has been ruined. She says people never dared to question the Chavan family's integrity, but today they are gossiping about them.

Ninad says earlier he used to feel proud when Virat's brave tales were published in newspapers, but today his photo in the newspaper has made him feel humiliating. Bhavani says she could see Nagesh's reflection in Virat, but today she realizes that the latter is nothing compared to Nagesh. Samrat reminds them that they have nothing to do with Virat, so such news should not affect them. Shivani says people will sling the mess created by Virat at them. Ninad says Ashwini might have slapped Virat, but she was shocked to see Saahas. Patralekha gets offended to find out that Virat has been smashed, to which Mohit says this happened for Virat was advocating Shruti.

Later, Sai visits Chavan's house and asks what happened to Bhavani, to which the latter refuses to address her fake pitty. Sai says she knows about Saahas and Virat's suspension. She adds that she came here for a reason. Ashwini hugs Sai asks why she seems so weak. Ninad says he will order some 'Gajar Halwa' from Sai's favorite restaurant, but she refuses. Patralekha says Sai could not keep Virat, and Shruti could not snatch him. She adds Virat has already chosen Shruti, and she is not shocked by Virat's drastic change because she knows Virat always chooses his lover over his best friend.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 29 January 2022, Written Update: Virat gets suspended from duty