Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Barkha makes a grand entry

In today’s episode, Virat enjoys holi and Ashwini admires him and gets happy that he’s enjoying it. She gives money to the servants and tells she’s extremely happy today. Barkha makes a grand entry and everyone gets happy. Omkar admires her and tells now they’ll all celebrate happily as the real celebration will start now and Sonali looks at him and gets jealous. Barkha dances to a Marathi song and leaves everyone mesmerised. Omkar grooves to the music and enjoys her performance but Sonali scolds him and asks him why he’s enjoying too much.

After Barkha’s dance, Bhavani compliments her dancing skills and thanks to her for making their holi special. Barkha tells she gets happy seeing them every year and that’s why she keeps visiting them. Virat and Sai wish her a happy holi and she tells she’s feeling happy seeing them together, despite all the claims made in the articles in the newspapers. She tells Virat that Sai will always keep him happy and be with him till the end. Virat and Sai tell they irritated each other. Barkha asks Virat to take Sai away like last year and Sai reminisces about their last holi. Barkha tells Pakhi and Sai to compete in a dance competition. They both dance and Pakhi loses and then everyone claps for their performance.

Bhavani tells she’s worried if Virat will go back to being pissed after he becomes sober. Sai hugs Virat and then even Pakhi goes to hug him but Sai stops her. Pakhi gets surprised and asks her if she’s in her senses and Sai tells that she knew her plan all she exchanged the glasses. Later, Sai holds Virat and helps him reach his room.

