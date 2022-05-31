Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Virat investigates Malar’s death

In today’s episode, Virat goes to the hospital and interrogates the staff regarding Malar’s death. The nurse tells that Sai overdosed him with painkillers. Virat asks her if she saw it with her own eyes. She recalls Machindra threatening her and giving extra painkillers to Malar but she tells that she didn’t witness her giving the painkillers. Few other staff and professors tell Virat that Machindra always had a problem with Sai and he openly humiliated her all the time and even in front of Pulkit. Machindra tells that he never misbehaved with Sai and always treated her with respect. Machindra asks him why is he questioning him when many are telling him that Sai’s at fault and blames him for being biased towards his wife.

On the other hand, Sai cries and tells she can’t believe she is being blamed for a murder she didn’t even commit. Jagtap calls her and asks her to marry him and he will free her of all the charges. She warns him and tells no matter what she won’t marry him as she’s Virat’s wife and cuts the call. Shivani and Rajiv coke and console her and give her their jewelleries and property papers. Samrat comes and asks her to take his retirement fund. Sai gets emotional and tells that she can’t take their wealth but she’s happy to receive so much love.

Virat asks an old patient about Sai and he tells her that Sai is like an angel as she rescued him. Machindra sees Virat talking to him and asks the nurse to not let Virat go ahead in his investigation. Later, Mansi comes home with an asthma attack and Samrat goes to give her nebulization. The power goes off and Jagtap video calls Sai and tells that they should get Sai married to him or else they’ll keep facing problems like this.

