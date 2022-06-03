Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Sai exposes Machindra

In today’s episode, Jagtap misbehaves with Sai and tries to force himself upon her. Samrat comes and starts beating him. Everyone rush to Sai’s room and get shocked. Sai asks Samrat to stop and Okay gets scared and suggests that they should take Jagtap to the hospital. They take him to the hospital and Machindra sees Sai and starts taunting her. She asks him to behave properly and gets Jagtap admitted to the hospital. Sai calls the police and filed a complaint against Jagtap. She cries and Samrat consoles her. Vittal comes and starts yelling at Sai after seeing Jagtap’s condition. She tells him that he wouldn’t be in this situation if he wouldn’t have misbehaved with her. She warns him to stay quiet.

The nurse tells that Jagtap needs blood and Vittal offers his. After sometime, the nurse comes and tells him that he can’t take his blood as he’s an alcoholic. Machindra pulls the nurse aside and asks her to take the blood. The nurse tells that he is ready to anything for money and that’s why Malar died after he gave him an extra dose of painkiller so she doesn’t want to kill another person. Sai overhears this and calls the DIG. The DIG comes and the nurse confesses to him. Machindra gets arrested.

Sai secretly texts Kamat from Vittal’s phone and asks him to come to the hospital with the money. Kamat comes to the hospital and Vittal gets scared seeing him. The DIG and Sai catch them red handed and Kamat also confesses the truth that Vittal asked him to fake the bribery and they both get arrested.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Jagtap demands to marry Sai