Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Virat and Sai confess their love

In today’s episode, Sai tells Virat that his wife has fallen in love with him. Devi, Pulkit and Rajeev become happy. Sai tells Virat that she’s deeply in love with him and cannot imagine her life without him. She tells she wants to fight with him, hug him and also love him. She tells him that she has never felt this before. Everyone clapped for her. Pakhi gets jealous. Devi tells she knew that Sai loves Virat for a long time. Sai asks Virat if he also loves her. Virat tells no and Pakhi, Bhavani, Omkar and Sonali become happy. Virat tells he doesn’t love her but loves her a lot from the beginning but she rejected his love when he confessed to her.

Sunny tells Sai that Virat loves her a lot. Sai hugs Virat. Sai’s team tells they knew this long before. Virat asks if everyone knew except him and they laugh. Virat kneels down and proposes to her and asks if she’ll marry him. She says yes and hugs him. Bhavani gets angry and asks them to stop the drama. Sai tells it’s just love. Rajeev tells that there will be two marriages today. Mohit tells he has arranged two mandaps in the hall. Virat asks Sai if she had already planned this and she smiles.

Bhavani tells this will ruin the ritual but Sai tells that this is allowed in their culture. Pakhi goes near the mandap and thinks of ruining Sai and Virat’s havan kund. Ashwini tells Virat and Sai that she’s happy for them and asks both the couples to get married soon. Virat lifts Sai and takes her to the mandap. Both the couples’ marriage rituals start. They start taking pheres. Pakhi provokes Bhavani against Sai. Bhavani asks Sai and Virat to stop but Sai tells her their last phera is left. Bhavani thinks of creating drama.

