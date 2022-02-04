Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Sai appeals to Virat's superior

In today's episode, Virat scolds Shruti for trying to replace Sai, to which Shruti gets offended and says she did not come here with such intentions, and by saying this, he has insulted her. Virat apologises to Shruti, and then the latter touches his forehead to check his fever. He denies taking medicine or eating food. Shruti says she would rather go behind bars than see him suffering because of her. Virat breaks down, saying Sai had promised him earlier that she would never leave him and fight against the world for him.

Elsewhere, Pulkit tells Sai that she should not have freed her offender by giving divorce. Sai says she cannot forget Virat's favours and adds that Shruti and Saahas are innocent. Pulkit says Virat is a cheater as he left Patralekha to marry Sai, and now he is leaving Sai to live with Shruti. He says Virat may abandon Shruti and Saahas for someone else later because cheating is in his nature.

The following day, Sai visits the police station to meet Virat's superior. DIG says he considers Sai his daughter and feels sorry to find out about Virat's illicit affair. Sai says a woman's life doesn't revolve around a man, and she is not the first woman to face this. DIG asks if Sai has come to the police station to defend Virat, to which Sai says she read the article in the newspaper, but she and Virat divorced more than a year ago, so it does not make his affair with Shruti illegal. She requests the DIG to lift all charges from Virat and revoke his suspension.

Sai runs into Virat in the police station, and the latter thinks Sai came here to testify that he is a cheat and should be fired from his job. Virat says that she and the family will regret knowing the truth one day. Sai handovers the divorce certificate and says this is the only piece of paper that can save him from the troubles.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Shruti blames herself for Virat's divorce