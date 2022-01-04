Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4 January 2022, Written Update: Sai decides to leave Virat

In today's episode, Virat warns everyone not to speak a word against Shruti. Sai says he is proud of his actions and not even feeling guilty. Bhavani says he tarnished his uncle's reputation. Virat thinks that he cannot share anything about Shruti with the family because he does not want to put their lives in danger. Samrat gives the example of women who live alone because their husbands are dead or have gone abroad. Still, they do not steal other's husband.

Pakhi taunts that maybe Virat has known Shruti for a long time. An angry Virat says that he is not responsible for changing everyone's opinions. Virat further explains that Shruti was not in the right situation. Hence, he had to introduce her as Shruti Chavan at the hotel to keep her safe, but Sai disagrees and calls it illogical. She says that Virat is making excuses to play with her feelings. Virat tries to console his wife, but she pushes him and says he has lost his right to touch her. She wants to leave Chavan's house and Virat and requests everyone not to stop her from going.

Ashwini cries and Ninad says he will stop Virat from meeting Shruti. Sai says Virat is not a kid anymore who will be scared of warnings and scolding. She says he will meet Shruti at hotels in another city and county. Virat shouts on Sai to shut her up, but Samrat warns him to lower his voice. Ninad says Virat has made his sweet relationship into a toxic one. Suddenly, Virat gets a call from the hospital and learns that the health of the mother and baby has gotten worse, and he rushes to the hospital. Devi says if she finds Shruti, she will beat her to a pulp. At the hospital, Virat is asked by the nurse to take care of the baby and mother. Shruti asks Virat not to touch the baby because he killed Sadanand.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

