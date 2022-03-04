Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4 March 2022, Written Update: Virat undergoes his surgery

In today’s episode, the police stop Sai’s car and ask her to get down. They accuse her of stealing the injection. Sai tells her husband is in a critical stage but the inspector tells he needs to arrest her. She tells her husband is Virat who’s an IPS officer. The inspector is shocked and apologises for being harsh with her and tells her they’ll help Virat get well fast. She thanks them and leaves and the police also accompany her to the hospital.

She reaches the hospital and the police also enter with her. She runs to the emergency room and the doctor thanks her for getting two injections as Virat needs both of them and asks her to wait outside until they finish the surgery. Sai goes out and prays Virat stays safe. Samrat calls the family members to come to the hospital. They reach the hospital and Bhavani yells at Sai after seeing her at the hospital. Pulkit tells Ninad that the doctors are performing Virat's surgery. Ninad thanks Pulkit for arranging the injections and Pulkit tells Sai got the injections. Pakhi tells Pulkit is lying to protect Sai. He tells he's not lying. Bhavani tells Samrat to throw Sai out.

The DIG comes to the hospital and thanks Sai for arranging the injections in such a short time. She apologises for ruining the pharmacy's premises. He asks her not to worry. She thanks him. Pulkit tells them that now they can see that he wasn't lying. Bhavani tells she won't forget that she's the reason for Virat's condition. Sai tells she only cares about Virat. The doctor comes and tells them the operation is done, but they need to keep him under observation and thanks Sai.

