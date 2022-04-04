Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Virat asks for a transfer

In today’s episode, Sonali asks who mixed the bhaang in the gujiya if Ashwini didn’t. Bhavani tells Sai must’ve done it. Sai comes and tells she only mixed bhaang in the gujiya and made Ashwini feed it to Virat and made sure no one else knew about it. Virat asks her how could she stoop so low and tells her he didn’t expect this from her. Bhavani yells at Sai and asks her how could she do such a thing and use Ashwini for her benefit. Pakhi tells nothing else can be expected from Sai as she is cheap.

Sai asks Pakhi to stop talking as she was the one who mixed bhaang and gave it to her expecting her to create drama. Pakhi stares at her and Sai reveals that she mixed bhaang so that Virat could let himself lose and enjoy Holi with everyone. Sai asks them all if they didn’t enjoy seeing him like this. Mohit agrees and says it had been a long time since he saw Samrat and Virat be together. Samrat agrees and says Sai also helped in clearing Virat’s reputation. Virat walks away angrily saying he knows what to do. Sai follows him and overhears him asking the DIG to transfer him as he doesn’t want to stay with his family in Nagpur.

DIG convinces him not to leave as his entire family had a great time celebrating Holi with him. He says he doesn’t want to stay and asks him to do him a favour and DIG agrees. Ashwini also overhears and asks Sai to stop Virat from leaving and cries. Sai asks Virat why he’s leaving and he says he doesn’t want to be with problems. Ashwini tells everyone that Virat asked for a transfer and they get shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

