Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4th June 2022, Written Update: Sai is pregnant

In today’s episode, Virat drops Sai at the hospital and stops her from getting down and gets closer to her. She asks him to stop as it’s not their house and runs away. She feels dizzy and one of the nurses insists she takes a pregnancy test because she feels like she’s pregnant. Sai agrees and waits for the result and gets surprised to see the result positive and gets happy. Samrat comes into the room and gets mesmerised by Pakhi and tells her that she’s looking very pretty. She asks him why did he invite the entire family on the trip. He tells her that the family needed a distraction as well and asks what’s the problem as she wanted to just blog anyway. She asks him if he thought she was going to only blog there.

Sai comes home and keeps 3 plates in front of Virat. He asks her why 3 plates since only they both are having dinner. She tells him the third one is for their baby as she’s pregnant. Virat gets happy and hugs her. The rest of the Chavans come back from the trip. Virat and Sai tell them that Sai’s pregnant and they all get happy. Ninad also comes and tells them he heard the news and he’s extremely happy. Pakhi gets jealous seeing everyone pamper Sai and she also decides to become pregnant.

Later, Pakhi tries to get romantic with Samrat but he gets Sai’s call asking him to pick her up as Virat isn’t picking up the phone. Samrat agrees and Pakhi gets angry. Samrat picks Sai up and she thanks him. Then, the tyre gets punctured and Jagtap and his goons come. They try to grab Sai but Samrat fights with the goons. Jagtap takes Sai forcefully to his car and the goons push him and he gets hurt. Sai cries looking at him while Jagtap drives the car with her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

