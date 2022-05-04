Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Bhavani’s condition on Sai

In today’s episode, Bhavani stops Sai at her last phera. Everyone gets shocked. Bhavani tells that she’ll show what drama is. Virat asks her what happened. Bhavani tells that she has a condition for Sai and only after that she can become the daughter-in-law of the house. Ashwini asks her not to do this and let them at least complete the phera. Bhavani tells she won’t let them continue with the wedding until and unless Sai agrees to her condition.

Virat asks her what’s her condition. Bhavani tells that if Sai wants to marry Virat then she should leave her dreams of becoming a doctor and become a housewife of Chavan family or she has to leave Virat and choose her studies. Sai gets shocked and Pakhi and Karishma get happy. Sai asks Bhavani why did she put such a condition. Bhavani reminds Sai of the deal that was associated with her and Virat’s marriage. Virat tells that the time was different back then as they were forced to marry each other but now she accepts him as her husband wholeheartedly. Karishma tells Pakhi that Bhavani’s tactic is good. Ashwini asks Bhavani why she didn’t place any condition on the rest of the daughters-in-law.

Bhavani tells that the rest of them were obedient and didn’t create drama like Sai and asks Sai what did she decide. Sai tells she’ll handle her career and the house and that way she will be a proper daughter-in-law of Chavans. Bhavani tells her it’s not possible and asks her to choose one. Virat tells that Sai chooses to be Chavan’s daughter-in-law. Sai asks him if he realises what Bhavani is asking her to sacrifice. Virat says yes and Sai looks at him and then walks off the mandap.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

