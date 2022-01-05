Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 5 January 2022, Written Update: Sai feels heartbroken

Today's episode begins with Sai crying hopelessly and realizing that she is only Virat's responsibility and not love. She gets flashbacks of their romantic moments and thinks Virat has been lying since the beginning.

At the hospital, Shruti, in anger, asks Virat not to hold the baby. The nurse inquires why his wife is talking like this. Virat tries to control the situation, saying they fought before. Shruti shows her grudges towards Virat and says she needs no one's help, but the latter asks her to stay strong and keep her identity a secret. The nurse asks Virat to help Shruti breastfeed, but he makes excuses and leaves.

Elsewhere, Ashwini, Samrat, Devi, and Pulkit ask Sai to open the door as she has locked herself. Devi is stubborn about not eating foods and medicines till Sai opens the door. After a while, Sai opens the door, Ashwini and Mohit console that the entire family supports her. Samrat asks Sai to help Virat in rectifying his mistake to which the latter says it is his sin and not a mistake. She further questions why a woman must take responsibility for the family's prestige. Sai explains to Samrat that Virat is not ashamed of his illicit affair. Despite sharing a friendship bond with her, Virat did not disclose anything about this other woman in his life. Sai suffers from migraine and keeps crying.

Elsewhere, Virat brings food for Shruti and asks the nurse when they can get discharged. The nurse says that due to some complications in delivery, they need to wait for the test results to come clean and then leave. Meanwhile, Ashwini pleads to Sai to eat some food, but Pakhi offers her green tea along with a taunt. Devi throws the tea and calls her vile for mocking Sai. Pakhi suggests Sai leave Virat as she can not prevent his love for Shruti.

