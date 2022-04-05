Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Sai asks Chavans to work as a team

In today’s episode, Ashwini blames Sai for Virat applying for a transfer and yells at Sai that she’s dead for her. Sai asks her not to talk like that because she already lost a mother and doesn’t want to lose another one. Ashwini tells Virat is asking for a transfer because of Sai and tells Pakhi was always right about Sai. Bhavani tells Karishma to get Sai’s things packed so they can throw her out of the house. Pakhi tells Sai deserves that. Sai tells Pakhi can dream all she wants because she won’t leave her in laws’.

Sai tells she’s similar to Bhavani as even she wants the entire family to stay together. Bhavani asks what does she mean and Sai tells they should all make Virat realise that leaving isn’t a good decision as he can live comfortably with everyone here only. She asks them all to work as a team and everyone agrees. Ashwini comes and asks Virat to let her help him. After a lot of persuasion, he agrees. Samrat stands outside Virat’s room and Sai enters the room and tells Virat that she’s going to call the doctor and goes to call. Pakhi tells if Sai can go in, even she can and goes to enter Virat’s room. Samrat stops her and tells her not to go in.

Sai comes and applies cold pack to Virat and tells Ashwini that he has swelling so she shouldn’t apply hot water pack. Virat yells at her to go and his pain keeps increasing. Mohit tells Virat needs physiotherapy and Sai tells she’ll do it. Ashwini yells at her to stay away. Samrat and Mohit find for doctors but everyone seem to be busy. Sai pleads them to let her do Virat’s physiotherapy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Virat asks for a transfer