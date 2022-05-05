Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Virat makes Sai agree to Bhavani’s condition

In today’s episode, Virat asks Sai if she wants to change her name. Sai tells yes and she wanted to surprise him by changing her name officially too but Bhavani stopped the last phera. Virat asks Bhavani why’s she doing this and asks her also to treat Sai as she treats the other daughters-in-law of the house. Bhavani tells him that’s what she’s doing as the other daughters-in-law aren’t working anywhere and they’re all housewives, so she wants Sai also to do that. Bhavani asks Sai to choose.

Sai tells that she wishes to become a doctor. Virat gets shocked and Sai tells her that her career is really important for her as is her pride and her father’s wish. She tells that even Virat wanted her to become a doctor that’s why he worked so hard so she doesn’t want to make his efforts go waste. She walks away and Virat realises that he was just imagining it. Bhavani asks Sai what will she choose. Virat tells that Sai will choose to become a daughter-in-law. Sai gets upset and asks him if he realises what he’s asking her to sacrifice. He tells her yes and asks her to trust him and just agree to Bhavani’s condition. Sai tells him that she trusts him and agrees to Bhavani’s condition.

Pakhi gets angry and wonders why Virat agreed and ruined her plan. Virat thinks Sai must have a lot of questions for him. Bhavani tells Sai that she can take her blessings after her phere. Virat and Sai finish their phere and take blessings from the elders. Ashwini hugs them and tells Sai that she’s sorry about Bhavani’s condition. Virat tells Sai that he loves her and even she tells she loves him.

